HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has extended his order for residents to stay at home in most circumstances to almost one-third of Pennsylvania's counties amid an increase in coronavirus cases and a dozen more deaths that brought the total to 34 for the outbreak.
Statewide, heath officials announced 533 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,751 in 56 counties. Seven counties reported their first cases Saturday: Cameron, Clarion, Huntingdon, McKean, Perry, Snyder and Tioga.
The governor Saturday extended the stay-at-home order to Beaver, Centre and Washington counties, making a total of 22 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties included. The order already covered three-fourths of the state's 12.8 million residents.
"We're seeing this virus begin to rear its ugly head in every corner of our commonwealth," Wolf said Saturday.
The order restricts movement to certain health or safety-related travel, or travel to a job at an employer designated by Wolf's administration as "life-sustaining." The measures are designed to slow the spread of the virus and give the state's hospitals time to increase staffing, equipment and bed space.
The governor's office has announced measures aimed at allowing retired medical personnel and out-of-state practitioners to help care for patients amid the coronavirus outbreak, and temporarily lifting regulations to allow more people to provide care.
"We're now allowing any licensed health care professional to provide services over telemedicine," Wolf said. "This will help us provide existing standards of care to many patients without having them leave the safety of their homes."
The state was also allowing some licensees to complete continuing education online or through distance leaning, he said.
The measures include streamlining reactivation of licenses for retired doctors, nurses and others, lifting requirements that registered nurses practice within a specialty, and extending license deadlines, temporary nursing permits and graduate permits.
"This will get doctors and nurses who have decades of experience back to seeing patients," he said. Such personnel don't need to see coronavirus patients to help, since seeing people with everyday concerns would free up others to help with the epidemic, he said.
