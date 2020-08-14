Start of Holy Spirit classes pushed back

Students at Holy Spirit Academy are getting an extra week off before returning to school.
The Diocese of Pittsburgh’s Schools Office announced Thursday that it would delay the start of classes for all of its elementary schools until Sept. 8.
Holy Spirit had planned to open its doors Aug. 27.
High schools will remain on their original schedules.
The move, the diocese said in a news release, comes in response to teachers’ requests for additional time to implement all COVID-19 health and safety reopening protocols.
“We are aware that this is a time for us to be patient, open minded and flexible to adapt to the needs of our teachers and school families,” Director of Catholic Schools Michelle Peduto said. “Reopening safely is truly a team effort.
“I see it as an issue of wellbeing for our staff,” she said of the delay. “We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable, confident and supported as we welcome our students back to school.”
Ed Sharbaugh, principal of Holy Spirit Academy, noted that the decision to push back the start of school was not made locally, but rather, by the diocese.
“They wanted everyone to be together on it across the board,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t disappoint parents and make it look like we’re scrambling here, because that’s not the case. It was a diocesan decision. The extra time won’t hurt, but I think we are ready.”
Nonetheless, the school will make good use of the extended break, Sharbaugh said.
“The teachers are still starting their inservice on the 20th, and we have a couple more days the following week so they’ll be here and able to work on the things they want to work on,” he said.
Sharbaugh also is formulating a plan to use the extra week to have students and parents come in for an orientation.
“We can actually practice the protocol with the parents and walk through all the stuff we put in,” he said. “We have a 28-page Return to School Plan. I’m sure not everyone has read every detail or, if they have, isn’t going to remember everything about how it’s going to work. So walking through it would be a good thing.
“It’s last minute, so we’re still working out the details.”
In a letter to parents alerting them of the delay, Sharbaugh also mentions other changes with which the school is dealing.
“Originally we were told that fans would be harmful,” he wrote. “Yesterday, we were told that circulating the air is best. We have decided to install air conditioning in the second floor classrooms for 4th, 5th and 6th grade.
“We were told we could take our facemasks off when we were six feet apart, which is why we limited classes to 14. Now we are told we must wear them all the time when indoors (except for eating and physical activity). I believe this may change back when there is a drop in the number of COVID cases in the county.”
Sharbaugh added in his letter that the school is putting up tents in the courtyard to give students an opportunity to remove their masks.
“Students can remove their face coverings outdoors as long as they are six feet apart,” he wrote. “We would be able to have three classes at a time outside for lunch, instruction or just a mask break.”
