St. Vitus School turns up the tech

The tenets of the Catholic faith have changed little in the last 2,000 years.
A Catholic education, however, must keep pace with the times. At least, that is the belief of first-year St. Vitus principal Ed Sharbaugh.
In assuming the leadership post this summer, Sharbaugh saw a school struggling to attract students and decided that a stepped-up curriculum of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM in some schools, STEAM in others that include the arts) would be a vital step in raising a St. Vitus education up to a level on par with local public schools.
The first wave of implementing the strategy fell to the likes of teacher Melanie Widelko (fourth grade), Tara Garczewski (third grade) and Marguerite Wills (heath, science and engineering).
“We’ve been tasked this past summer with the technology initiative here,” Widelko said, “bringing in Chromebooks that are one to one — that means each student receives their own Chromebook — so from third through eighth grade we’ve brought that initiative.
"And then training teachers. We’re going Google, so we’re training all the teachers on Google apps for education and how to integrate technology into their lessons. We’ve been trying to hit that hard so that the kids are prepared for 21st century learning and jobs.”
Widelko described “going Google” as implementing a series of collaborative apps that allow students and their parents to access schoolwork and homework assignments, and to communicate with teachers not only with their school Chromebooks, but also from any internet-connected phone, tablet or other computer, using personalized Google accounts.
“Now, instead of, let’s say Microsoft Word, we’re going to use Google Docs, which is an app on Google that allows you to utilize that app from any piece of technology anywhere as long as you have internet,” Widelko said.” You just pick up where you left off, and then you can work simultaneously with someone else or a group of people. You can search from within those documents.
“There’s all kind of neat things that you can do that you weren’t able to do with the traditional tools.”
EARLY START
St. Vitus’ younger students also are seeing the technology upgrade. Though they won’t get their Chromebooks until later, they work with Garczewski in the school’s technology lab on desktop computers with Chromeboxes.
“So it makes the desktop exactly the same as a laptop,” Garczewski said. “Desktops are more appropriate for younger kids to learn the skills, then to move forward onto a laptop. We used to use the old tower computers, but the Chromebox has more memory, more speed.
“But everything is stored on their Google accounts, where they have those certain apps that are on there already. So everything is saved on that account for the student, instead of having to save on a disc, or save on the computer.”
While both students and teachers required training on their new cyber tools, Widelko admits that the youngsters bring their own digital savvy to the table. “They already are quite strong,” she said. “They required some training, too, but not as much as the adults.”
“It goes back to starting them in Kindergarten, giving them the foundation with the use of the Chrome tools and the apps,” Garczewski added. “It’s gets them geared so that by the time they have that one-to-one, their own laptop, they’re ready to go.”
ENGINEERING
In development is a classroom that will become a Makerspace where, Widelko said, “the kids can tinker and they can create and collaborate — all the things that they’re doing here, but we’re going to have a really neat space for them to do it in. It’s all about designing and engineering and budgeting.”
Indeed, Widelko’s fourth graders got a chance to do just that last week when they were assigned to build a structure that would withstand an “earthquake” simulated by a platform made from empty paper towel rolls and a ruler that would make them move.
The students will get more engineering experience from Wills, who teaches a new third- and fourth-grade engineering curriculum and who has taught the same subject previously to seventh- and eighth-graders “focused on human research engineering — bioengineering is what our focus us."
Willis wants students to learn both the scientific method and the engineering design process to better prepare them for college.
“What they were seeing is that when students would get to Pitt or wherever, they just weren’t thinking like that yet,” she said. “So that’s part of this push is for them, from the elementary grades, to use both of those processes so that it becomes natural, to encourage more people to go into engineering and to just think with both of those disciplines.”
Willis said she has a background in human research engineering, dealing with veterans and disabilities and "just improving one’s condition in life."
“So one thing that the seventh- and eighth-graders are going to do is they’re going to be asked to design some sort of device that would improve a body system,” she said. “So right now we’re into the human anatomy and doing the science background for that. They will create their own engineering design plan for whatever that particular device is.”
FAITH AND MORE
Even with the new technological push, there’s one thing that the teachers promise will not change — St. Vitus’ commitment to integrating faith into its educational offerings. Indeed, the school’s push adds yet another letter to the popular acronym by creating STREAM. The “r” stands for religion.
“Since we’re a Catholic school, we put that into every subject that we teach, not just a religion class that we hold,” Garczewski said. “All of us teachers have agreed that we pop it into reading, into math and science, social studies. We encompass all that Catholic richness.
“We attend Mass every week, and the students are active members during Mass. They do the readings, they do the altar serving, they do the singing.”
Still, Sharbaugh and his staff wanted to do more.
“We had to bring up another side of our school to adapt to the current trends, too,” Garczewski said. “Melanie is going to be introducing more video gaming and coding. We’re keeping up with the other public schools — the local schools are excellent.
“But this gives you reason to pay tuition to send your kid to St. Vitus.”
