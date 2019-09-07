The Sparkle supermarket in Westgate Plaza will have a grand opening celebration from noon to 4 p.m. today.
In addition to free school supplies while they last, the event will offer food by Donavito's Barbecue, entertainment by Simply Ed and Karaoke, jugglers, dancers, corn hole, face painting, clowns, games, a traveling zoo, vendors and Marshall from Paw Patrol.
Sparkle, located at 2080 W. State St., opened its doors in November and has been undergoing remodeling. It is locally owned and operated by the Furrie-Vitullo ownership group, which owns six other Sparkle stores.
The store also will host upcoming voter registration outreaches conducted by the League of Women Voters. Shoppers will be able to register from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29.
