A South Side man is in the Lawrence County jail after he reportedly sold suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl to a confidential informant in April, a few days before narcotics agents raided his house.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's detective bureau filed charges against Lionell Isiah Edwards, 36, of the 1900 block of Hamilton Street, on Monday in connection with the controlled purchase, according to a criminal complaint. The detectives reportedly had Edwards' residence under surveillance at the time and went back a few days later with a sealed search warrant.
The informant reportedly purchased two bags, one containing 2.1 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine and the other containing 2.2 grams of fentanyl from Edwards, according to the complaint filed Monday. Edwards is facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in connection with the controlled buy.
Edwards has been in jail since April on $100,000 bond, after agents arrested him and two others a few days later in April while serving the search warrant at his Hamilton Street address. They reportedly turned up 148.8 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl; 11.5 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine, 7.8 grams of suspected marijuana, six cell phones, a loaded Springfield Armory XDS 9-millimeter gun with a magazine containing eight live rounds, two other loaded 9-millimeter magazines, a box of ammunition, $543 in cash and two digital scales.
The agents arrived at Edwards' address that day to find 15 pitbulls harbored in the basement, according to the criminal complaint filed with those drug and gun-related charges.
Edwards is awaiting trial on those charges and has been housed in the Mercer County jail. He was taken to the Lawrence County jail Monday night to answer to the new charges and was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who set an additional jail bond of $100,000.
