FROM STAFF REPORTS
A South Side man whose vehicle was pulled over in the city Wednesday had a loaded gun and marijuana in his possession, state police reported.
State police from Kittanning charged Demetris Steph McKnight IV, 20, of Pennsylvania Avenue, in connection with the traffic stop reportedly made because of the darkly tinted windows on his vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint, the black Dodge sedan McKnight was driving was pulled over on the Columbus Inner Belt at North Street in the city around 12:30 p.m.
As they approached his vehicle they smelled marijuana, they reported, and McKnight handed them a bag of marijuana and said he was smoking it.
Police said a black shoulder bag around McKnight’s chest contained a black handgun and another plastic bag containing marijuana.
McKnight had about $2,000 in his pockets, the troopers reported.
They noted that McKnight does not have a gun-carrying permit and because he is only 20 years old, he is not eligible for a firearms license.
He is charged with carrying a gun without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper sunscreening on his vehicle.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $20,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.