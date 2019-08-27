South Side beer distributor moving to Union

Union Township supervisors approved plans yesterday for Morelli & Sons to relocate its longtime beer distributor business from New Castle's South Side to Union Township.
"We're from Union," Michelle Morelli said after the special meeting. "We want to put a business in Union."
The new building will be 2,500 square feet, made of steel and located at the intersection of West State Street and Cecil Avenue.
Morelli hopes construction will begin within the next couple of weeks, and then will take another eight weeks to complete.
The business, she hopes, will be operational before the holiday season.
A land development review by the Lawrence County Planning Commission earlier this month included concerns about whether there would be enough parking and "stacking space" for cars accessing the property.
Morelli & Sons has been located on South Mill Street for more than 70 years, Morelli said.
In another special meeting immediately following, the supervisors approved hiring Laine Baker to be a full-time police officer for the township.
"He worked full time at another police department and part time at another," supervisor chairman Patrick Angiolelli said. "He's leaving the full time to come here and work."
The township assigns three officers to the two schools in Union during the school year.
"The guys rotate, he won't just be at the school," supervisor Robert Eckert said. "It's for the coverage — for the extra man power."
Union Township has nine full-time officers and three part-time officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.