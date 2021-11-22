Slippery Rock Township man killed in truck mishap

A Slippery Rock Township man was killed Saturday morning when a truck he was working on fell on top of him.
According to Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson, the man was identified as Charles Smail, 57, of Princeton Station Road. The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. outside of Smail's residence when the jack holding up the truck slipped, Johnson said.
Smail was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital where he was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo.
Johnson said Smail's death was ruled as accidental, due to mechanical asphyxiation.
The state police and the volunteer fire departments of Slippery Rock Township and Shenango Fire District assisted at the scene.
