A Slippery Rock Township man is accused of raping a woman at his residence on Dec. 23.
State police arrested Timothy Wayne Craig, 54, of DeMatteo Lane in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred just after midnight. The woman who reported the incident is acquainted with Craig and told police he forced himself on her, according to a criminal complaint. She told police that Craig had made reference to the incident in a text message about it later.
He is charged with one count each of rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault and indecent assault by forcible compulsion. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the jail on a $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until found guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
