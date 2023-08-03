Narcotics agents reportedly seized 235 grams of fentanyl, three guns and more than $2,000 and arrested six people in a drug raid Wednesday on New Castle’s East Side.
Four of those arrested were juveniles, according to a news release from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office.
Jeremiah Lamar Gregory Aly, 21, and Treyshawn Isaac Johnson-Myers, 19, both of Detroit, were charged Thursday with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Detectives from the district attorney’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas task force, under the lead of a case agent of the Union Township Police Department, executed a sealed search warrant at an apartment at 1717 E. Washington St. The Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team forced entry into the apartment.
The agents reported that upon entering, Aly and Johnson-Myers, targets of the investigation, and the four juveniles ran to an unoccupied third-floor apartment in the building and hid in a bathroom. Assorted cash and clear plastic bags containing suspected narcotics littered the floor inside of the third-floor unit. Detectives searched the second-floor apartment and seized 194 grams of suspected fentanyl, a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 assault rifle, a GSG-16 .22 caliber rifle, a Taurus GX4 9mm handgun, and assorted drug paraphernalia, the report said.
A subsequent search warrant was executed in the unoccupied third-floor apartment and an additional $2,080 in cash and 45 grams of suspected fentanyl were additionally confiscated, the agents reported.
Aly and Johnson-Myers were arraigned Thursday afternoon and committed to the Lawrence County jail on $150,000 bonds each.
The four juveniles will be charged by juvenile petition and are being held elsewhere in custody, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said Thursday afternoon.
