The Houston sisters might have made history in the Mohawk Area School District this year when younger sister Samantha was named valedictorian of her graduating class.
Big sis Cassandra was valedictorian of the Mohawk Class of 2017.
“We were just so proud when Samantha called with the news,” said mom Jodi Houston. “I cried when Samantha called. I’d cried when Cassandra called to give me the news two years before.”
The girls’ proud parents are Jodi and Gary Houston of Bessemer.
“I don’t think that we’ve ever had more than one valedictorian from a family,” said Dr. Loree Houk, assistant to the superintendent. “This is the first time I remember this happening in the 25 years that I’ve been here.”
Houk said she knows both Samantha and Cassandra Houston.
“They are beautiful, intelligent and outgoing,” she said. “Their parents raised them well.”
“They both worked so hard for the honor,” Houston said. “I credit the excellent teachers in the Mohawk school district. They saw their potential and gave them extra work so they wouldn’t be bored.”
Houston said both of her daughters were in the gifted program since grade 3.
“(Teacher) Caroline Swanson saw their potential,” she said. “When Cassandra was in third grade, her teacher went to a sixth-grade teacher and said ‘She needs to be challenged.’ The sixth-grade teacher let her into the math class and she did as well or better than the sixth-grade students.”
She said teachers saw Samantha’s potential when she entered first grade.
“They rode the high school bus so they would arrive early and benefit from special classes held for them an hour before other students began to arrive.”
She said Samantha was offered the opportunity to skip a grade, but declined.
“She had friends and didn’t want to leave them.”
Houston said both of her daughters excelled at math and had exhausted the math classes offered by the district by 10th or 11th grade.
“They filled in their schedules with science classes and electives. Neither had a study hall all through high school,” she said.
She said her daughters also took college classes while still in high school and did independent study. “They had above and beyond the number of credits they needed to graduate.”
“I don’t know where they get it,” she said. “Not through me, and Gary drives a truck.”
Houston noted that in her speech this spring, Samantha thanked her teachers for the encouragement and help they provided and her sister for pushing her to be the best she could be.
Cassandra is a junior at Youngstown State University, where she majors in chemical engineering with a minor in math. She is on the dean’s list and president’s list academically, Houston said.
Samantha will also attend YSU where she plans to major in forensic science and minor in psychology.
They plan to be roommates.
“They’re looking forward to it,” Houston said. “Cassandra hasn’t had the best of luck with roommates. She said she’s lived with Sam for 18 years and thinks that she can handle her.”
The girls have plans to keep busy, their mother said. Samantha anticipates becoming a community assistant at the dorm. Cassandra is a student instructor in chemistry, working with students three sessions each week. She is also interning at Simon Roofing in Boardman, analyzing roofing materials, a job she intends to keep through the school year.
“She likes to stay busy,” her mother said.
After the girls leave for college in August, Houston said she will become an empty nester for the first time.
“I don’t know what I’ll do,” she said. “I’ve known the teachers, administrators, school board members for the past 15 years. Now I’ll have no reason to call them.”
