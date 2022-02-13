Walmart’s parking lot in Union Township was a sea of ice-crusted snow banks and flashing red and blue lights late Sunday afternoon after a shooting reportedly occurred there.
Unofficial reports were that a woman was shot and was taken to a hospital. State and Union Township police, with help from other nearby jurisdictions, responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police had yet to provide details Friday night.
However, four rows of parking places were cordoned off by crime scene tape, as was an SUV that appeared to have been related to the incident.
A victim reportedly was to be flown to a hospital from the nearby New Castle Airport. However, the helicopter later was canceled because of the weather and she reportedly was taken to a hospital.
The condition of the victim was unavailable.
