Soaring clay targets may have been in their sights, but the men and women who brought their shotguns Saturday to the Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Association were aiming much higher.
With Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicking off Tuesday, they had come to Shoot for the Cure.
It was the 10th annual fundraiser to support the breast cancer research of New Castle native Dr. Dennis Slamon, as well as to remember Dolores Ferrante, who lost her battle with the disease a decade ago.
Ferrante’s son-in-law, Keith Cannon, organized the event that includes not only a morning of shooting at flying targets, but also a continental breakfast, lunch, and bucket and 50/50 raffles. It has grown every year — from 40 to 50 shooters in its first year to 93 Saturday (plus 20 who paid just to have lunch) — and has raised around $40,000 for Slamon’s research.
“The daughters (Cannon's wife Annette and her sister Regina Marks) wanted to do something,” Cannon recalled, "and I was big into the sporting clays activity. So instead of having the typical golf outing, I thought this would be something different.”
Both Annette and Regina concede that in the beginning, they wondered how well the idea of a sporting clay fundraiser would be embraced.
“I’m surprised (at the success of the event),” Annette said. “It was something a little bit different from basketball or golf, and we thought ‘how would that work?’
“But every year, it’s grown. We’ve had record years the past couple of years. People participate and really support us.”
Still, the joy of the event’s success is tempered by the reason for its existence.
“It’s sad, and it’s humbling to see the people who come here every year to support this,” Regina said. “It’s very emotional for us, and we’re very blessed to have these people supporting us.”
Regina recalled one of the early years of the event when a Wampum man came to Shoot for the Cure because he’d just lost a family member.
“He didn’t participate as far as the shooting,” she said, “but he came here and had dinner with us and we do see him frequently.
“This is a place for healing as well as remembering.”
Thanks to the internet, Shoot for the Cure has developed more than just a local reach. Among Saturday’s participants were two-time breast cancer survivor Roseanne Prucka, her husband, Paul, and family friend Jim Lewis. All three hail from Michigan.
“I’ve been breast cancer-free for almost three years now,” Roseanne said. “We’re actually registered for tomorrow’s event (a competition shoot that took place Sunday at the club). We were looking on the website for Lawrence County, and saw they had the breast cancer shoot, so of course, we had to come down for that, too.
“And we invited our friend Jim Lewis, because he also has a big reason to be here today.”
“I lost my wife to breast cancer in 2016,” said Lewis, picking up the narrative. “We started a breast cancer shoot in Grand Blank, Michigan. We got these guys (Roseanne and Paul) to come down last year, and we shot it again last Saturday.
“When Roseanne said, ‘There’s another one in Pennsylvania,’ I said, ‘We’ll go.' So we’re here.”
Funds raised at Saturday’s local event — as well as the money taken in at each of its nine predecessors — goes to support the work of Slamon, the director of clinical/transitional research and the Revlon/UCLA Women’s Cancer Research Program at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Center. His 13 years of research have included the development of Herceptin, a breast cancer drug that targets a specific genetic alteration found in approximately 25 percent of breast cancer patients.
“To have a person from our community with such a skill, and he discovered Herceptin that has helped so many people, means a lot, too,” Annette said. “My mom was born in this town and she’s just a New Castle person, so we wanted to support him especially.”
No doubt, Ferrante would be proud of her children and grandchildren who have pulled Shoot for the Cure together for 10 years now.
Still, if she could see it, “I think she would be embarrassed by the attention and focus on her,” Regina said. “But she would be so honored. And if the situation was reversed, she would be out here doing this — absolutely she would.”
