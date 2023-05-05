Shenango High School Peer Leadership students this year raised $6,607 for Make-A-Wish Foundation, bringing its 13-year fundraising total for the nonprofit to $101,000.
Students, in part, reached their goal by selling more than 6,000 Daffin’s Candies candy bars in addition to selling 50-50 raffle tickets and concessions during an April 21 relay event pitting students against teachers.
The students’ effort makes Peer Leadership co-advisors Kim Rudesill and Debbie Grego proud and parent Jacque Moffitt grateful.
Make-A-Wish, which fulfills wishes of children with critical illnesses, in 2019 paid for Moffitt’s daughter, Hannah, to travel to Los Angeles to watch the filming of the YouTube series “Good Mythical Morning” and to Universal Studios.
Doctors diagnosed Hannah at age 5 with a rare pediatric kidney cancer. Now 10, the Shenango fourth-grader has not undergone treatment for four years.
“I think it’s really wonderful,” Jacque Moffitt said about the students’ efforts. “Their leaders inspire these kids. I give a lot of credit to Mrs. Rudesill and Mrs. Grego.”
The year-long effort culminated with a relay event in the school gymnasium featuring a team of high school students, a team of high school teachers and a team of elementary school teachers. It was the first time the since the 2020 COVID outbreak for the year-end event. The student team won.
Hannah Moffitt, also the daughter of Jon Moffitt, was the guest of honor.
“She was introduced and got to stand up and talked about her wish,” Jacque Moffitt said. “She had poise and grace. I was very proud of her.”
“We were just so blessed to be back live after the last couple of years,” said Rudesill, a learning support teacher for students in ninth through 12th grades. “The last live event was in 2019.”
Seniors Kylee Rubin and Emilee Fedrizzi, president and secretary of Peer Leadership, respectively, organized the fundraiser.
“We’re just thankful for all the support we got from the community,” said Rubin, the 18-year-old daughter of Amy and Bill Rubin, who plans to study medical imaging and play volleyball for Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall.
“We tried to get everyone involved,” Fedrizzi added. “It took a lot of effort.”
The 18-year-old daughter of Karla and Bob Fedrizzi plans to study nursing at Kent State .
University in the fall.
