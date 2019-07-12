Ridgewood Court residents came to fight for a solution to stormwater issues last night at the Shenango Township supervisor's meeting.
"Why can't they at least dig the ditches out?" exclaimed one resident of the road.
"It's only going to hurt the next door neighbor," said Township Supervisor Brandon Rishel to a room packed with people eager to voice their grievances to the board. "I cannot send water to where it doesn't flow."
Multiple residents from the road took turns speaking about how flooding from this storm as well as others have effected them.
"I've flooded seven times in 11 years, three times last month," explained another resident.
According to Rishel, he can fix the problems on the road, but it won't solve the bigger issue of stormwater throughout the township.
"Every single homeowner has their own thought of what repair that's going to fix their problem, but it doesn't fix the big problem of this room," explained Rishel. "If I fix your problem, which I can for a very cheap amount of money, all I'm doing is hurting the next person."
Rishel explained that if the township did correct issues on private property and property damage was a result of it, the township would have civil liability.
Mutters from the public all sounded the same: "Something needs to change."
The solution could potentially cost an upwards of a million dollars, according to Rishel.
"We are going to present a cost estimate to everybody here. Fifty-one percent of this community has to agree to the burden of what that cost estimate is," explained Rishel, who noted raising taxes to fund the project would occur if a solution was pursued.
Rishel, though, hasn't gotten off scot-free from the stormwater either.
"You would have to stand in hip boots to stand in my backyard," he explained. "Trust me. I'm there. I'm with you. I understand."
"This isn't a 'you' problem," said Rishel. "It's a community problem."
In other news:
•The general fund expenses totaling $119,580.76 were approved.
•The capital fund expenses totaling $21,410 were approved.
•The fire tax expenses totaling $2,975.78 were approved.
•The payroll fund expenses totaling $93,002.65 were approved.
•The Mutual Aid Agreement for Ambulance Rotation List were approved.
•Mourice Waltz was brought on as an alternate sewage enforcement officer.
The supervisors meet every second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Shenango Municipal Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.