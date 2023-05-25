About 60 people joined the Shenango Pickle Ball Association during a recent membership drive.
“That’s about what we figured,” said Township Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine said. “We’re hoping for over 100 (new members) this summer.”
Members play pickleball on six courts at Shenango Community Park Pavilion at 238 Kittery Ridge Drive. Township supervisors hope the membership fees and funds generated from tournaments and leagues will cover the cost of maintaining the former tennis courts.
The cost for an annual membership is $25 for Shenango residents and $35 for non-residents.
Prior to creating the association, folks could play pickleball when the courts were available. After completing a game, they would rotate off the court and wait for another court to open.
Through the association, members can rent a maximum of two courts for two hours, except for during popular playing times including 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 3 p.m. to dusk on Sundays. These times are allotted for members open play.
In addition, only township residents can play between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Non-members can play free the first time; after that, they will need to buy a $5 day pass. Players can deposit their $5 in a lockbox.
Memberships can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the township building at 1000 Willowbrook Road.
For questions, email Augustine at faugustine@shenangotwp.com or call the township building at (724) 658-4460.
