TICKETS
Shenango Area High School will present “Legally Blonde” at 7 p.m. March 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. March 13 in the school auditorium.
Tickets are available until March 10 in the high school office during school hours and from 6 to 8 p.m. in the lobby.
SYNOPSIS
“Legally Blonde” is based on the MGM motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon.
When Delta Nu’s sorority president Elle Woods gets dumped, she decides to get “serious” to win her boy back. But once at Harvard Law, she discovers the true power behind being legally blonde.
–Courtesy of broadwaymusicalhome.com
CAST
The cast of Shenango Area High School’s production of “Legally Blonde” includes: Joy Adams, Audrey Angelucci, Vanessa Booher, Ian Brown, Josh Bruce, Riley Bruce, Ashlyn Bruno, Adam Bryant, Jacob Bupp, Sophia Bupp, Dylon Cade, Avery Calvert, Matthew Chapnell, Zach Chrobak, Olivia Conaway, Lindsey D’Angelo, Angalina DePaolo, Jordyn Desalvo, James Dong, Emily Esposito, Bella Fellion, Antonio George, Nya Herman, Hunter Hohn
Olivia Hooks, Vinny Houk, Trinity Kohnen, Rhyann Kelly, Owen Krepps, Jackson Kretz, Chris Lennon, Makenzie Perretti, Aryssa Peters, Ashlynn Peters, Mia Pisano, Emma Price, Megan Skurzcenski, Cole Sickafuse, Brandon Stuck, Osho Thomas, Tucker Tillia, Jenna White, Ella Wittmann, Tyler Wittmann, Alayna Winter, Randi Jo Woloszyn and Hannah Zeigler.
