A Shenango Township man is facing gun and drug-related charges following a traffic stop on the city's West Side.
New Castle police after an 8-month investigation have charged Niko David James Bryant, 20, of 940 Center Church Road in connection with a July 16 traffic stop.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that they pulled over a white Toyota station wagon an Front Street at West Washington Street, and Bryant was the driver. Upon searching him at the scene, they found a bag of suspected narcotics in his pocket, the report said.
Police said Bryant had open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle with him while he was driving.
The police impounded the car and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. Upon searching it, they found a silver Smith and Wesson .357 revolver loaded with one bullet, and assorted used syringes.
Bryant is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, namely suspected crack cocaine residue; possession of drug paraphernalia, general lighting requirements, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and driving while his license is suspended or revoked, obscured license plate, and no rear lights.
Bryant was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
