A Shenango Township motorcyclist killed Sunday afternoon has been identified as 25-year-old Jarred Streckeisen of Ellwood Road.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said Streckeisen, who was wearing a helmet, was riding north in the 4200 block of Hollow Road in Shenango Township around 3 p.m. when he crested a hill and failed to negotiate a curve. His motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree.
The bike went down an embankment.
Streckeisen was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and body.
The Shenango Township police and Shenango Fire District responded to the scene along with a local ambulance. The road was closed for about 1 1/2 hours.
