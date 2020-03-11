A 41-year-old Shenango Township man has been charged in the Tuesday morning shooting of a a van carrying elementary school students.
Bryon John Benetas of Schenley was arraigned Wednesday morning. He faces a charge of criminal attempted homicide and other charges.
A southbound van carrying seven elementary school students was hit by bullets around 8:43 a.m. Tuesday while traveling in the 2000 block of Ellwood Road near the Route 422 interchange, according to Shenango Area School District Superintendent Mike Schreck.
Shenango Township police were alerted and searched the area, finding a man wearing camouflage in a wooded area off Route 65 next to Mister B’s restaurant. Shenango police chief Darrin Cwynar said the man had a .22-caliber rifle and a .22-caliber handgun. Police suspect he fired the shotgun, but that will be determined by ballistics testing, Cwynar said.
Police also charged Benetas with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of prohibited offensive weapons, two counts of possessing instruments of crime and simple assault.
Shenango Township police worked in conjunction with the New Castle Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Lawrence County and Shenango Township emergency management and the Shenango School District.
