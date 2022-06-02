Graduation ceremonies for the Shenango Area High School Class of 2022 will be at 7 p.m. June 3 at the school.
Commencement speakers will be Riley Bruce, Hannah Yeykal and Cole Sickafuse.
Baccalaureate, which is a student-organized event, will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the school.
This year’s valedictorian is Riley Bruce, daughter of Jonathan and Tricia Bruce. Salutatorian is Hannah Yeykal, daughter of Deborah Yeykal.
Prom was May 20 at Shakespeare’s with a casino night theme. A senior recognition program took place May 26 at the school.
The members of the Class of 2022 include: Audrey Angelucci, Rhiannon Boone, Joshua Bruce, Riley Bruce, Ashlyn Bruno, Adam Bryant, Sophia Bupp, Dylon Cade, Emma Callahan, Santino Campoli, Brayden Cast, Matthew Chapnell, Patrick Cionni, Colton Clark, Dylan Clark, Craig Colaizzi, Tyler Colich, Caden Cook, Jennifer Critchlow, Samantha Daugherty, Madison Deal, Noah Delo, Isabella DeVivo, Madison Dickens, Jason Domenick,
Thomas Doran, Emily Dottle, Nicolette Egetoe, Emily Esposito, Isabella Fellion, Colton Ferrucci, Cassandra Flores, Ryan Fry, Samara Golba, Lucas Gould, Alyssa Graziani, Laana Hassan, Connor Hilton, Lucas Holmes, Lyndsey Jennings, Tyler Kamerer, Rhyann Kelly, Michael Kightlinger, Trinity Kohnen, Jesse Koscinski, Jackson Kretz, Christopher Lennon, Anthony Mancino, Aaron Martin, Leyna Mason, Tyler Mastropietro, Angelina Melillo,
Tyler Morosky, AnaBella Pagley, William Patton, Makenzie Perretti, Aryssa Peters, Dalton Peters, Kassidy Peters, Alexander Pindel, Thomas Presnar, Owen Reiter, Aaron Sarbo, Ian Scharper, Preston Schry, Michael Seals, Cadon Sherwood-Bauder, Cole Sickafuse, Adrianna Stelter, Justin Stephenson, Brandon Stuck, Yazan Suleiman, Osho Thomas, Joseph Tobias, Trever Valenti, Nico Vanasco, Nina Vernino, John Wolfe, Hannah Yeykal and Hannah Zeigler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.