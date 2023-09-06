New to Shenango Township’s seventh annual Fall Craft Market on Saturday will be a performance by local band Cherry Radium from 1 to 4 p.m.
In addition, more than 50 vendors and crafters are expected for the market, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shenango Township Community Park, 238 Kittery Ridge Drive. Admission is free.
The day will include games, police cars, construction vehicles, inflatable playground and live entertainment, including performances by Shenango's Mini Majorettes and Elementary Danceline throughout the day.
Smokin Dave’s BBQ and the Tastee Tailgater food trucks will be on hand. The Kingdom Church will have a bake sale. Other vendors will include Nina’s Italian ice and Sunny Day Treats.
“This is a great way to get out and support local business, enjoy the first post-Labor Day weekend, grab fall decorations from one of the many fall-themed vendors who will be at the event,” said township supervisor Al Burick III. “Maybe even get a jump start on your holiday shopping.”
The event will feature Touch a Truck, which allows children to see construction vehicles, police cruisers and fire trucks.
“There will also be bounce houses, and all of the regular amenities the township park offers every day,” Burick said.
For more information, call Burick or Brittany McGuire at (724) 658-4460.
