A Sharon man is wanted by New Castle police for reportedly opening a teen's bedroom window, reaching through it and assaulting her.
According to a criminal complaint, a 17-year-old girl reported to police she was sitting on her bed talking on her phone when Chadiq Miquail Jones, 21, her former boyfriend, reached through her bedroom window and grabbed her by the neck at her home in the 300 block of East Englewood Avenue on the city's North Hill.
She told police her bedroom window was closed but not locked at the time.
She said Jones had his arm through the window and squeezed her neck for about two minutes, rendering her unable to breathe, the report said. Jones left before the police arrived.
He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, strangulation, simple assault and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
