A registered sex offender freed on bail after reportedly beating up a woman in Wampum was arrested again Thursday, accused of breaking into a Slippery Rock Township home.
Walter Henry Guffey, of the 600 block of JFK Street in Wampum, who turns 39 on Monday, was arrested Thursday by state police for a reported burglary in the 1400 block of Princeton Road around 6 a.m.
According to a criminal complaint, a state police trooper on patrol reported Guffey and a man identified as Tomasz Lukasz Kedzierski, 39, of the 900 block of East Washington Street were walking along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township early that day and stopped to see if they needed assistance.
Police said the two men identified themselves, and the trooper learned Kedzierski is wanted on active warrants stemming from an assault charge against him in Howard County, Maryland. He was taken to the Lawrence County jail and is awaiting extradition.
A while later, police were called regarding a reported burglary at the Princeton Road home. A neighbor identified items from inside the house Kedzierski had in his backpack when the trooper stopped him, the police reported.
Lawrence County Adult Probation officers provided police with information from Guffey's ankle monitor that showed he was at the Princeton Road house between 6 and 8 a.m. that day. Police determined Kedzierski and Guffey both were in the house and reportedly took numerous items from inside.
Police tracked Guffey by his ankle monitor and arrested him.
He is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and one count of criminal trespass. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry J. Cartwright, who sent him back to jail on a $100,000 bond.
No burglary-related charges have been filed against Kedzierski.
New Castle police arrested Guffey, 38 on April 27 in West Pittsburg, while he was wanted by the police for reportedly beating a woman with a tree log on April 24 and trying to strangle her at his residence, according to court papers.
The state police had been looking for Guffey with a warrant after that reported assault, and the New Castle police received an anonymous call that he was among three men who were in a yard behind a house on Fourth Street in West Pittsburg. They went to arrest him and Guffey initially gave them a false name. The city police filed a charge of false identification against him, according to the report.
State police reported in a criminal complaint that the woman whom Guffey reportedly assaulted had summoned them from a different location in the borough after she escaped from him. She had suffered severe facial injuries, the report said. He is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, harassment and two counts of simple assault in connection with that incident. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on those charges and they are being held for the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
His preliminary hearing on the burglary-related charges is scheduled for Thursday in Central Court.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
Guffey has been a registered sex offender under Megan’s Law in Pennsylvania since 2018.
He is listed on the primary offense registry for his conviction in an incident that occurred out of state, of lewd and lascivious conduct with a victim younger than 16.
