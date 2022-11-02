With the help of county government funding, a senior citizen nutritional shopping program will be funded through the end of the year.
The Lawrence County commissioners Tuesday approved the allocation of $4,636 toward the program that provides rides to seniors who want to go grocery shopping. The Allied Coordinated Transportation System run by Lawrence County Social Services is providing the rides to seniors at $1 per ride, to the grocery store, farm markets or food pantries.
Vanessa Lovelie, who coordinates the program, said the funding will allow the program to extend to the end of 2022.
"More people since COVID are getting out and about and going to the grocery store," she said, noting that the county's allocation will provide 2,600 trips to more than 140 unduplicated passengers who are 65 or older and are residents of Lawrence County.
The program allows them to make more frequent trips to the stores, markets or pantries to buy fresh food, whereas if they went less frequently, they aren't going to have fresh produce or milk at home, she said.
The commissioners allocation pays for 15 percent of the cost of the program, and Allied Coordinated Transportation Services Inc. invoices the other 85 percent to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
During COVID, groceries were provided weekly to seniors and handicapped citizens through the TEAM program — Temporary Emergency Assistance through Meals — which takes the food to people at their residences. The TEAM program still exists and recently received an additional Community Development Block Grant of COVID relief funds to continue it.
That temporary program provides meals for seniors and adults with disabilities and is coordinated through Lawrence County Community Action Partnership. The food is provided for the county's most vulnerable residents, and deliveries will continue until as long as possible for as many people as possible until the funding runs out. TEAM has several state and local partners in the program.
ACTS has been providing the senior nutritional shopping ride service for 11 years.
