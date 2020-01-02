The population of the Lawrence County jail has dropped so low that another section will be closed.
County Commissioner Steve Craig reported that to his fellow commissioners at a public meeting Tuesday. Craig, who is leaving office on Friday as a commissioner, also is leaving as the chairman of the county prison board.
He said one of his last duties was to meet with warden Brian Covert, who informed him that the jail population is down to a little more than 100 inmates. The facility has the capacity to hold 275 to 280 offenders, he said.
As a result of the numbers, "they're going to close down another one of the pods," he said. The jail had closed one pod about a month ago as state inmates were paroled or moved back to state facilities. The jail is comprised of five pods or sections that have multiple cells. The jail will be able to run with three pods instead of five, Craig said.
He noted that will be a savings to the county. He explained that the jail has a number of corrections officer openings that won't be filled as a result, and the jail will be able cut back on part-time help hours and overtime, he said.
He added that Prime Care Medical Inc. of Harrisburg, which has a contract with the county to provide medical service to the inmates, has informed him that it will be reducing its monthly fee as a result of the downsizing of inmates.
The jail is the county's largest budgetary item, "so that's a little bit of good news to end the year," he said.
"I don't think in 16 years the jail population has been that low," Commissioner Dan Vogler commented about his years in office.
Craig said it's the lowest it's been in the history of the jail. He attributed it to preventative policing, countywide, which has been valuable in crime prevention. Additionally, the drug court instituted by President Judge Dominick Motto prevents a lot of people from re-offending, he said, and the Jail to Jobs program run by Gary Filippone through the district attorney's office has helped hundreds of people get their lives back together, he said.
A jail population report last month showed the county had 156 inmates, and that number has since dwindled.
Craig added that on the contrary, the jail in Mercer County is brimming with offenders, and about 12 of them are being housed as part of the population in the Lawrence County jail and are part of that low number currently being housed there.
