New Castle police have identified and charged a man who reportedly was an accomplice in a reported assault and robbery that injured a man in the city’s lower North Hill area.
Martel Lamar Webb, 28, of West Grant Street, and Courtney Probst, 29, of Wildwood Avenue, both remain at large and are wanted by the police for the reported attack of a man in an area off Dillworth Avenue and Neshannock Avenue Extension that occurred just after midnight Sunday morning.
The man told police he was assaulted and robbed in a secluded area where Probst had driven him after telling him they were going somewhere else. Webb reportedly was a back seat passenger who assaulted and injured him, according to criminal complaints filed against each of them.
The officers were summoned to the Dillworth Avenue area by residents who reported a man who apparently beaten up and bloody was knocking on their doors, the report said. He suffered injuries to his nose, eyes, mouth, lips and was bleeding profusely. Ambulance EMTs told police they removed multiple pieces of glass from the mans head, and reported that he had severe swelling on his skull and serious damage to his right eye. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment, police reported.
The man told police he had been at a bar and talking to Probst on her cell phone, and she invited him go to “up north” to party, he said. He said she picked him up from the bar and drove in a direction different from where she said they were going. They arrived at Dillworth Avenue and a man with dreadlocks who was in the back seat attacked him, he said.
He said the man strapped the seat belt around his neck and threatened to slice his neck open if he fought back. He said Probst ordered him not to fight back, and she reached over and took his wallet, coat and cell phone as he was struggling to get free from the man, the complaint states.
The man told police during the struggle, his attacker — identified as Webb — grabbed glass bottles and struck him in the head with them. Webb and Probst then shoved him out of the vehicle and drove away, the report said.
Webb was charged Thursday with robbery, aggravated assault and theft in connection with the case. Probst had been charged Monday with similar offenses. Both suspects are wanted on arrest warrants.
The victim told police he identified Webb after finding his profile on Facebook and said residents of the City Rescue Mission also knew Webb, according to a criminal complaint. He also identified Webb by picking his photo out of a police photo array, the report said.
Probst also is wanted by police on warrants for other reported thefts and assaults dating back to December and January, and Webb is also wanted for a parole violation.
Webb had recently been released from prison and was on probation/parole after having pleaded guilty on March 26, 2021, in connection with the death of a woman who overdosed on fentanyl.
His plea was to charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, stemming from the death of Emily Brown, whom police found dead in the bedroom of her McGrath Manor apartment on Nov. 15, 2016.
According to police, an autopsy determined Brown died of fentanyl poisoning. Webb was charged with selling Brown the drugs that caused her death.
He is awaiting a probation/parole revocation hearing in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Both suspects are considered innocent of their current charges until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
Probst had been arrested in 2014 for a similar robbery incident where she and a reported accomplice, Jonathon Benjamin Coates, 36, beat up and robbed a man. They each pleaded guilty to robbery in that case in 2017 and served Lawrence County jail sentences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.