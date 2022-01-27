A Scott Township man is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of raping a child.
State police have charged Edward Harold Natzic, 27, of 1716 Eastbrook-Harlansburg Road in connection with alleged sexual offenses involving a 7-year-old girl who is related to him, according to a criminal complaint.
The child told police that Natzic had raped her on multiple occasions, the document states.
Natzic is charged with two counts each of sexual assault and incest and three counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the jail on a $20,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
