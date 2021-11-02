Interstate 79 was closed for a several hours Tuesday and several people were sent to hospitals after a school bus reportedly rear-ended a tractor-trailer flatbed in Butler County.
Traffic jams were reported in Harlansburg and on Route 422 as traffic was rerouted onto Route 19.
According to a report from state police in Butler, the accident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. near the 96.6 mile marker of Interstate 79 in Muddy Creek Township, near Portersville. Both vehicles were traveling the northbound lanes, police said.
Police said several people suffered severe to moderate injuries and were flown or taken by ambulance to UPMC Children's and Presbyterian hospitals.
Children who were on the bus and not injured have been returned to their parents or guardians, police reported.
Police said more information will be available as the investigation progresses via the Troop D Twitter account at PSPTroopDPIO. Drivers were asked to avoid that section of Interstate 79, which was to remain closed for several hours between mile marker 96 and the 102 mile marker south, in the northbound lanes.
Southbound Interstate 79 was open for travel.
