A New Wilmington Borough man who drove a school bus for the New Castle Area School District and Lawrence County Career and Technical Center is accused of having sexual relations with a vo-tech student, according to a criminal complaint.
A Lawrence County District Attorney's detective filed the paperwork against Douglas James Garver Jr., 31, of North Market Street, charging him with one count of institutional sexual assault in the schools. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The paperwork reports that Garver, while employed as a bus driver, had indecent contact with a juvenile at the juvenile's house in October 2018, knowing the juvenile was a student for the school that employed him.
The district attorney's office learned of the incident through a call to Child Line.
According to the complaint, the student who is the reported victim was interviewed by the detective and said that the juvenile and Garver had communicated via a phone application known as Grinder for about three weeks in October 2018. During that period, Garver went to the juvenile's house on the city's North Hill when the youth's parents were not at home, the report states.
Garver in an interview with the investigator said that he went to the juvenile's house and that they had engaged in physical contact in an upstairs bedroom.
Garver was employed with First Student bus company, which provides contracted bus transportation for the New Castle Area School District and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. He was suspended when the incident was reported and was later terminated, according to New Castle superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
