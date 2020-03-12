The New Castle Sanitation Authority has stopped accepting in-person payments at its East Washington Street office because of coronavirus concerns.
Customers now must pay by mail or phone, or by using the drop box at the Mercer Street entrance. Payments should be in the form of check, money order or credit card. No cash payments will be accepted.
Customers will not be permitted to enter the office until the coronavirus threat has subsided.
