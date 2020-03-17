State Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence,has temporarily closed his New Castle district office to the public as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response effort.
“I’m taking this step for the safety of our community, based on recommendations by public health authorities who are urging Pennsylvanians to avoid non-essential travel and close contact,” Sainato said. “My staff will continue serving our community remotely, through phone and email communications. Please call (724) 656-1112 or email csainato@pahouse.net or dmcquist@pahouse.net.
“Although these can be frightening times, there are things we can do to maximize our safety. They include commonsense measures such as frequent hand washing, curtailing nonessential activities such as trips to the gym, movies, and shopping malls, and avoiding public gatherings or keeping a distance of at least six feet. We are a strong community, and if we all do our part, we will meet this crisis with preparedness and calm, and we will get through it.”
Sainato said he urges all residents to visit www.health.pa.gov for updates and the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.