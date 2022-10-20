People who visit Quaker Falls Park in Mahoning Township should feel a little safer while looking over a cliff at the waterfalls.
And bicyclists and walkers should feel reassured that damage to the Lawrence County end of the Stavich Bike Trail should also be safer, now that more significant storm damage along it has been repaired.
With the help of a safety grant, the Lawrence County planning office has had fencing installed along the overlook at Quaker Falls.
Commissioner Dan Vogler said Tuesday he stopped at the county-owned park recently and commented about how nice the fencing looks. The funding for it came from a safety grant the county received from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania insurance programs.
“We secured enough funding to put up safety fencing along the perimeter and the overlook,” Vogler said. “We were concerned about somebody slipping and falling down that steep drop. The fencing looks great, you can still see the falls and it looks very nice.
“We were able to do that without using general fund dollars,” he added.
“We’re excited to have it up,” said county planning director Amy McKinney, whose office has been instrumental in overseeing the park project. The county received a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant from the spring round of funding that will enable the county to install additional fencing and safety measures in that park, she said.
Vogler pointed out that recent heavy rains had damaged the Stavich Bike Trail.
McKinney assured him that the worst section, a major area of concern where people were likely to fall and get hurt, has been repaired and work is being done with a safety grant to correct the other areas.
Vogler advised anyone using the trail should continue to exercise caution, especially people on bikes, because the ride might be a little bumpy.
