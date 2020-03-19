Sad song Concert cancellation robs teen of time to shine

The coronavirus has the ability to steal one’s health or cause a death.
It can also rob a teen of the biggest moment of her life.
That’s the case with Shenango High senior Carley Lego, whose tears of joy upon learning she’d earned a spot in the Pennsylvania All-State Chorus have turned bitter with the announcement that the performance has been canceled.
Carley, according to her choir director Samantha Leali, was the only Lawrence County student to advance from the nine-county PMEA Region 1 auditions to the state level, which was to be held next month in the Poconos. She’s also the first soprano in school history to qualify.
“When they announced (that she was advancing), I wasn’t expecting to hear my name,” Carley said, “because I didn’t think I did enough. Then my jaw dropped, literally, when they said my name. I started crying because I couldn’t believe it.”
Just a few weeks later, the tears fell again, but for an entirely different reason.
“I was kind of anticipating it,” she said of the cancellation fueled by coronavirus concerns, “because our school musical and a lot of other things were getting canceled or moved. But I was on a video call with a bunch of my friends, and then Mrs. Leali and Mr. (Doug) Butchy (Shenango’s band director), and when he said that to me, I didn’t want to start crying in the middle of the video call.
“So I had to mute it, then I went over and called my mom. I was really upset. It was a big deal for me because it’s something that I had worked for since I was younger, and this was the first year I was successful with it.”
Leali understands the pain of her student, with whom she’s worked since Carley was in fourth grade.
“She’s an awesome kid, and it’s really heartbreaking for a kid who's worked all these years, and this has been her ultimate goal of her senior year,” she said. “It’s hard when a kid finally earns her time to shine and doesn’t get the opportunity to shine.
“She has a beautiful, God-given voice and a really, really hard work ethic. She put in the time working on her own, working with me. She knew what she wanted and she went for it.”
Leali said that it is not all that unusual for Shenango to send a student or students to the state choir, noting that it generally happens every couple of years.
“But we’re more fortunate than a lot of other schools, so it absolutely is a major feat,” she said. “She is our first soprano in school history to make it. All the other ones who have made it have been guys, and one alto. So she’s only our second girl.”
Carley will receive a medal for having reached the state level, and her framed photograph will be added to a Wall of Fame in the hall outside Shenango’s music rooms that spotlights all of the school’s state choir and band performers.
“She’ll also be recognized at our spring concert, if we go back to school, and the school board usually recognizes kids for the achievement,” Leali said, “but she won’t have the ‘wow’ of singing with the best singers in the state and thinking, ‘Wow, I’m one of them.’ ”
Carley, who also was in Shenango’s marching band and had a lead role in its musical, is planning on attending West Virginia University for music education. That’s one lifelong goal that remains hers for the taking.
“I had always known since I joined choir and band that music was something I was going to do for the rest of my life,” she said. “I wasn’t exactly sure that it was going to be music education, but I knew it was going to be music.
“Just watching Mrs. Leali and Mr. Butchy and the way they conduct their classes made me want to do the same thing.”
