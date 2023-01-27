Two crashes, Thursday night and Friday morning, summoned state police and fire departments to Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township.
A driver of an SUV was injured around 5:45 p.m. Thursday when his eastbound car slid and crossed lanes, colliding with a westbound tractor-trailer, according to information provided by state police and Slippery Rock Township fire Chief Charles Peak. The collision occurred near Young Road.
The driver of the SUV reportedly was ejected from his vehicle and suffered minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
Peak said the impact caused a minor fuel spill from the truck of about 40 gallons. The Lawrence County hazardous materials team responded and quickly cleaned up the spill.
The SUV driver and the tractor-trailer driver were the only occupants of those vehicles, he said. The front bumper of the tractor-trailer struck the driver's side of the SUV, he said.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said the SUV driver was Jacob Jennings, 22, of New Castle. The tractor-trailer driver was Riley Coleman, 21, of Renfew, Butler County, and he was not injured. Both vehicles were towed.
The Shenango Area Fire District and the Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted in temporarily closing the road.
The accident occurred during reported icy and slippery conditions on the road.
"The road conditions were horrible. It was mess," Shenango chief David Rishel said.
The crash Friday morning occurred just before 8 a.m., just east of Route 388 and involved two vehicles.
Guy said one driver reportedly tried to pass another one in the turn lane on Route 422, and when he tried to get back into the other lane, his car hit the other vehicle. Both vehicles were disabled and towed.
Guy said the identities of those drivers will be made available later in the day. No injuries were reported.
