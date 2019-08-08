Rock the Vote concert Friday night

New Visions for Lawrence County and a small group of volunteers are hoping to see everyone rocking the vote Friday night at the Riverplex.
“Rock The Vote” is the latest installment of the Summer Concert series in downtown New Castle. According to Angie Urban, director of New Visions, the event will provide people with a fun night out where they can listen to music, learn about New Castle’s mayoral candidates and even register to vote.
“We hope that people realize the importance of our local elected officials, and the reality that every vote counts,” Urban said.
The Total Package Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m., and mayoral candidates Mark Elisco and Chris Frye will be in attendance and meeting with people. There will also be booths where people can register to vote.
“If folks are not yet registered to vote, opportunities to do so, will be offered,” Urban said. “The two mayoral candidates for the City of New Castle will be there to talk with folks."
Students from Michelle Goodman Studios will be having a red, white and blue-themed fashion show during intermission. Vic’s Pics will have a photo booth on site. In addition, there will be children’s activities sponsored by Arts & Education at the Hoyt.
Food will be available during the event from Kathy’s Catering and The Confluence will be open as well. There will also be outdoor lawn games available, including corn hole and a giant Connect 4 and Jenga.
