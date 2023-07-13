Milling, paving and drainage improvement operations in New Wilmington Borough will begin Monday.
Traffic will be maintained through the areas, but minor delays are expected.
The work locations are:
•South End of Laury Lane, base repair
•Maple Street, from route 956 to point 1,370 feet to the east, milling and resurfacing
•Waugh Avenue, from South Park Street to a point 420 feet to the east, milling and resurfacing
•Lincoln Street, From Waugh Avenue to Neshannock Avenue, minor drainage, milling and resurfacing.
The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, and is expected to be completed by July 21.
