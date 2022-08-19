Plans for a commerce park in Mahoning Township are being scrapped.
Tim White, vice president for business development of Regional Industrial Development Corp. (RIDC) of Southwestern Pennsylvania, said Friday the firm is done negotiating an agreement to develop a prospective commerce park on acreage between Route 422 and Baird Road.
White said there is a court session next week, but the corporation plans to withdraw the lawsuit it filed earlier this year, seeking to get a covenant removed from the property that prohibits certain types of development for a century.
He said the company no longer is pursuing the 247 acres as a site for a Class A commerce park, because of the stumbling block with the former landowners.
He emphasized that bringing jobs to that area, and especially to the workforce of that corridor of Lawrence County, was a primary intent of the planned development.
But repeated attempts to negotiate with the Shick siblings — Carmen and Kenneth Shick and Kendra Tabak — through their attorneys, have been stalemated.
“We haven’t been able to get to a point where they would accept any type of agreement in this,” White said.
“We’re at the point where we don’t want to spend any more money on this venture if there is no clear pathway to do it.”
He said negotiations with the Shick family have ceased.
Since April, RIDC’s attorney has been negotiating through the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas with the Shicks’ attorneys. The family had sold the 247 acres 15 years ago for a proposed casino and racetrack that never happened. When they sold the land to Centaur Inc., the Shicks had a restrictive land use covenant placed on the deed that prohibits any storage facility or assembling, manufacturing, distilling, refining, smelting or mining operation on that land for 99 years.
Those identified uses, in effect, encompass some of what RIDC was wanting to build, White said, noting the venture would be similar to its development in Neshannock Township, which was a welcomed enterprise.
The RIDC principals sought in court to have the deed restriction removed through an injunction, and the judge instead ordered the RIDC to negotiate with the Shicks.
White said he is disappointed that the project didn’t materialize, but it was in the first stages. He said the RIDC has not purchased the property, which remains under the ownership of AHT Land of Youngstown. Rather than invest in it further, the RIDC will continue to look for other opportunities in Lawrence County, he said.
He expressed his appreciation at the support that the county commissioners, Mahoning Township officials and Linda Nitch of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. have shown in the venture.
“It’s incredibly disappointing,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd commented Friday afternoon.
“We’re certainly thankful that RIDC did everything they could to bring development to the county. It’s unfortunate that the three siblings who sold the property over 10 years ago were able to successfully block the single largest development in Lawrence County in decades.”
“Lawrence County remains unable to attract new development, while our surrounding counties thrive,” Boyd said. “Clearly, it’s time for a new economic development approach, because what we’re doing isn’t working.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler, who sits as a commissioner on the RIDC board of directors, echoed, “I’m disappointed this proposed project was not able to come to fruition.
“I certainly appreciate the efforts of RIDC. They’ve indicated they continue to have an interest in Lawrence County and are willing to work with the elected officials and the regional chamber for potential future opportunities.”
“I am very sad to know that we’ve lost a great opportunity, and that our efforts to partner with RIDC for this project were not brought to fruition,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented. “I’m still hopeful, because I know they want to do projects and develop in Lawrence County and they are still looking for sites here.
“It’s sad that we had to face these obstacles and couldn’t have come to an amicable solution to something that shouldn’t even have been,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.