WARREN, Pa. — The U.S. Marshals Service is increasing its reward to up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Michael
Burham escaped the Warren County jail July 6.
The total available award being offered is now $22,000.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is also offering $10,000, and Warren County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for the capture of Burham, who is considered armed and dangerous.
He was being held on arson and burglary charges, and who police say is a suspect in a homicide investigation. He was also reportedly associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a couple in the Warren area.
The Marshals in the Western District of Pennsylvania, along with the Western District of New York and others are working with the state police to locate and arrest Burham.
Burham, 34, considered the prime suspect in the May 11 shooting death of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin inside her William Street home in Jamestown.
He is also alleged to have set fire to another woman’s car in Jamestown.
Burham stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a tiger tattoo on his right arm.
Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact law enforcement. Tips may be sent by calling (814) 728-3600 or submitted via the USMS Tips app.
Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant, keep doors and windows locked and review home security or doorbell camera footage for anything that might help locate Burham.
More than 15 federal, state and local agencies and more than 200 law enforcement officers are actively involved in the manhunt, including the City of Warren police, Warren County EMA, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Warren County sheriff, Chautauqua County sheriff, Jamestown police, Bradford police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The U.S. Marshals Service is the nation’s first federal law enforcement agency and is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations.
