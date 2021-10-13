Clean out the garage, the basement, the overflowing closets throughout the house because the region’s first large-scale collection of materials to be reused by local nonprofits will take place Oct. 23 in New Castle.
The Pennsylvania Resources Council’s ReuseFest, a drop-off event for gently used materials destined for reuse by numerous local nonprofit organizations, will accept a wide variety of materials including bedding/bath items, clothing, furniture, kitchen items, medical supplies, pet supplies, usable building materials and more.
No televisions or computers will be accepted.
PRC’s inaugural ReuseFest in Lawrence County will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ate Westgate Plaza on West State Street.
“This one-of-a-kind collection event provides area residents with an opportunity to responsibly donate a variety of unwanted but still usable items to multiple local nonprofits at one convenient location,” according to PRC recycling operations specialist Josh Schuneman. “All materials donated at ReuseFest will be reused in some fashion, whether resold, repurposed or given to those in need in our region.”
Nonprofits collecting materials at the event will include DON (Disability Options Network) Services, Construction Junction, Lawrence County Humane Society and Society of St. Vincent DePaul.
“Since launching ReuseFest in Pittsburgh in 2012, PRC has collected and diverted tens of thousands of pounds of materials from local landfills,” Schuneman explained. “Items donated and reused to benefit the local community have included everything from bed frames and cat carriers to wheelchairs, sports equipment and literally the kitchen sink.”
Participants should pack all materials in their car trunks or truck beds and then stay in their vehicles while staff unloads the materials at the event.
ReuseFest is sponsored by UPMC with support from Westgate Plaza.
For a complete list of participant requirements and materials collected, visit www.prc.org/reuse. For additional information, call PRC at (412) 488-7490, ext. 7.
