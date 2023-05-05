Several restaurants in Lawrence County are serving free coffee to voters on Election Day.
People who go to the polls to vote will be issued an “I voted” sticker. Those who display the stickers that day will be given free coffee at participating eateries.
Here is a list of restaurants participating in the voter promotion:
•Thirty-Three Apothecary, 121 Enclave Drive
•Chuck Tanner’s Restaurant, 2305 Wilmington Road
•Coney Island, 2712 Wilmington Road
•The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St.
•Crane Room, 3009 Wilmington Road
•DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant, 100 W. Washington St.
•Fat Jimmy’s BBQ, 2612 New Butler Road, Shenango Township
•Four Bar & Grill, 2409 Wilmington Road
•Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilminton Road
•Hazel’s, 119 N. Mercer St.
•Hito’s, 194 Center Ave., West Pittsburg
•Hugger Mugger Restaurant, 2650 Ellwood Road
•Lindy’s Lunch, 2402 Wilmington Road
•Mama Jane’s Eatery, 3334 Wilmington Road
•McDonald’s, 2424 Wilmington Road
•Mohawk Coffee House, 206 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer
•Pagley’s (will honor on Wednesday), 1235 E. Washington St.
•Parkstown Restaurant, 2800 W. State St.
•Pizza Joe’s, 1815 W. State St., Union Township
•Pulse Coffee Co. 138 S. Market St., New Wilmington
•Wendy’s, 2590 State Street, Union Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.