Approximately 100 people turned out Friday night at Trinity Episcopal Church to pray for the people of Ukraine, and for world peace.

The ecumenical gathering, which was moved from Riverwalk Park because of a winter storm forecast, featured speakers from various religious and community backgrounds.

They included the Rev. Erin Betz Shank, Trinity Episcopal pastor and organizer of the service; the Rev. Chuck Jewell of New Creation Free Methodist; Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish; Sam Bernstine, representing those of the Jewish faith; the Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick of First Presbyterian Church; the Rev. David Young of Prevailing Word World Outreach Center; and New Castle City Councilwoman Mary Anne Gavrile.

A trio from Holy Spirit Parish provided music, including a performance of ‘Let There Be Peace on Earth.’

Residents pray for world peace

