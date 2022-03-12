Residents pray for world peace

The Rev. Erin Betz Shank speaks to those who came out tp Trinity Episcopal Church Friday night to pray for world peace.
These women from Holy Spirit Parish provided music for Friday’s prayer service at Trinity Episcopal. One of their songs was ‘Let There Be Peace on Earth.’
The Rev. David Young prays for Ukraine at Friday’s prayer service.
Mark Root holds up two Christian icons he brought back from Ukraine at last night’s prayer service.
Residents who came out to Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday stand during The Lord's Prayer.
Pulaski resident Zenia Goodge, who comes from Ukraine and whose mother and brother still live there, reads a history of the country at the Trinity Episcopal prayer service Friday.
Approximately 100 people turned out Friday night at Trinity Episcopal Church to pray for the people of Ukraine, and for world peace.
The ecumenical gathering, which was moved from Riverwalk Park because of a winter storm forecast, featured speakers from various religious and community backgrounds.
They included the Rev. Erin Betz Shank, Trinity Episcopal pastor and organizer of the service; the Rev. Chuck Jewell of New Creation Free Methodist; Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish; Sam Bernstine, representing those of the Jewish faith; the Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick of First Presbyterian Church; the Rev. David Young of Prevailing Word World Outreach Center; and New Castle City Councilwoman Mary Anne Gavrile.
A trio from Holy Spirit Parish provided music, including a performance of ‘Let There Be Peace on Earth.’
