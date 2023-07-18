State police are looking for the owner of a bull that was loose Sunday afternoon in the 4500 block of Old Pittsburgh Road in Wayne Township.
Residents reported to the police that they had secured the bovine on their property and had fed him and given him water.
Police ask that anyone who is missing the animal or who has any information about to whom he belongs, to call the station at (724) 598-2211.
