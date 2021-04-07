Registration is taking place today and Thursday for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Sunday at St. Camillus Church.
Holy Spirit Parish and the Hometown Pharmacy are teaming up to provide the clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Camillus. There will be 400 spots available to receive the first of two shots of the Moderna vaccine.
Registration for the clinic is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. today, April 7, and 2 to 5 p.m. tomorrow, April 8, at St. Camillus, which is located at 314 W. Englewood Ave. Registration sessions and the clinic will take place in the church’s McGurk Hall.
Those in phase 1A and 1B under Gov. Tom Wolf’s inoculation plan are eligible for the vaccine.
Those registering will need to fill out a short consent form and provide their insurance card. Anyone over 65 will need to provide their Medicare red, white and blue card. Registrants then will be assigned a time to report for their vaccine on Sunday.
To streamline the registration process, you may CLICK HERE to download a consent form to fill out in advance and take to the registration.
