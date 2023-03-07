Chris Sukalac’s backyard fireworks hobby evolved into a side hustle after taking a free workshop in New Castle to learn how to stage fireworks displays.
The nation’s largest fireworks company, Pyrotenico continues to host one-day workshops for potential technicians at its 229 Wilson Road headquarters. The company then sends participants on the road for paid training, said Damian DiCola, director of recruitment for Pyrotenico.
Participants must be 18 and pass a background check.
Sukalac’s neighborhood audiences have grown to as many as 10,000 and three of his daughters and a son-in-law did the training to work alongside him. A lead technician for up to 20 displays a year, Sukalac has set up fireworks in places like Arizona, Ohio, West Virginia and for Akron Rubber Duck baseball games.
“I enjoy the fireworks and putting on a show,” said the 58-year-old from Jefferson, Ohio, who works full time as a project manger for a glazing contractor in nearby Euclid. “People enjoy it.”
Pyrotenico, which puts on 2,000 fireworks displays across the United States each year and has produced fireworks and special effects for the Super Bowl over the last three years, is looking for technicians. Additional workshops will be held with dates to be announced, DiCola said.
“We’ve always done a shooter school to get some of our current and new technicians to learn the business, the ins and outs of safety as well as how we put together a display,” he said. “Since COVID, we have grown substantially — almost 2 1/2 times the size we were.”
In addition to fireworks, Pyrotenico does special effects, laser shows, sound, video and lighting, and drone light shows.
At one time, folks employed by steel mills worked part-time helping with fireworks displays, DiCola said.
“A lot of folks are know getting out of the industry,” he said. “For us to be able to sustain and grow, we take in a lot of retirees. Prior to COVID, we started to develop a lot more training workshops.”
For some technicians, it’s more or less a paid hobby, DiCola said.
“We’ve developed a budget for this so we can successfully grow and sustain our technician base,” he said.
A former mechanic for Chrysler, Brandon Cope of Columbiana, Ohio, started as a part-time technician with Pyrotecnico and now works full time repairing electronic firing systems.
“I always liked going to Fourth of July shows and thought this is what I wanted to do,” the 34-year-old said.
Cope usually travels one to two hours to work on fireworks displays, but has gone as far as Arizona and California.
“It’s pretty fulfilling,” he said. “When you do a show, it’s great to hear the people clap and nice to make people happy. It’s fun and nice to hang out with people.”
Cope admits the work can be stressful when crunched for time and when it rains.
“You can shoot in the rain,” he said. “We waterproof everything.”
Cope also believes a technician can support a family on the pay if willing to put in the effort.
“Once you know what you’re doing, it’s fun, even though it’s work,” he said.
Sukalac got involved five years ago and agreed it’s a lot of work, yet plans to continue into his retirement.
“You need to enjoy it to do it,” he said. “You are in the hot, cold, rain and snow. I hope to do it as long as I can.”
Anyone interested in taking the course should contact DiCola at ddicola@pyrotecnico.com or 724-652-9555.
