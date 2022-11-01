Police are on the scene of a crash in Union Township that resulted from a pursuit and sent the driver and a 2 1/2-year-old girl to hospitals.
The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Street and Boston Avenue, just over the Union Township line.
According to New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem, the pursuit originated in the city by New Castle police. The child in the SUV being pursued was the only passenger in the vehicle, he said. The child was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital with injuries.
As the officers chased the vehicle, it went into Union Township and crashed, Salem said. The driver was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he will be taken into custody upon his release.
Salem said charges are pending against the driver, but the details were unclear in the early evening about how the pursuit started or the driver's real identity.
