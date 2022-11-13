The driver of a Jeep who led police on a chase that ended in a crash and ejected a child from the vehicle, is now in police custody and facing more charges.
New Castle police had withdrawn the charges initially filed against Dai-Ryon Aquillia-Mykal Mitchell, 26, and refiled them Thursday with more counts during their investigation of the case.
Mitchell is now charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, fleeing and eluding police, unlawful body armor, recklessly endangering another person, DUI, reckless driving, careless driving, nonuse of safety restraints for children 4 and younger, driving without a license, two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and two stop sign and improper signal offenses.
He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Mitchell who has addresses in Youngstown and Pittsburgh, was taken to a trauma center at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after the crash that occurred at West Washington Street and Boston Avenue. He has since been released from the hospital and taken into custody. He was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed, according to a police report.
The 2 ½ year-old girl who was the passenger reportedly was not in a child safety seat at the time of the crash, and was flown with injuries to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. She, too, has been released from hospital care and is recovering.
A criminal complaint filed against Mitchell with his charges details the events of that afternoon, which started with a traffic stop around 4:35 p.m. on Lowry Street. Police reported they saw a burgundy Jeep with a Kentucky license plate leaving a known narcotics complaint house and going north on Mill Street.
An officer who spotted the car reported he pulled the Jeep over for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Mitchell, said he did not have a license with him, and he refused the officer’s request for him to exit the vehicle.
The officer spotted a bag containing a powdery substance near the center console. As other officers arrived to assist, one of them went to look for the bag and it was not there, the report said.
The officer went to the driver’s side door to get Mitchell out of the vehicle, and he accelerated and took off toward the city’s West Side, the complaint states.
The Jeep was traveling west on West Washington Street at such high speed the officer lost sight of it on a couple bends in the road. As the officer approached Boston Avenue, he came upon the Jeep, which had wrecked and rolled onto its left side.
The child was lying in the middle of the road with head injuries, the report said, and Mitchell was in the grass off the left side of the road. The New Castle Fire Department and Union Township fire and police departments also assisted on the scene, which was near the city-township line.
While fire personnel tended to the child before an ambulance arrived, officers searched Mitchell and found $3,400 in his pocket.
Police said he was conscious and alert but appeared to have had no idea of what happened, the report said. The police at the time were trying to determine his identity.
The state police accident reconstruction team impounded the Jeep and obtained a search warrant. The city police also are obtaining a search warrant for his medical records, the complaint states.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said after the accident that he watched a surveillance video of the crash, which shows the child’s ejection from the car that sent her several feet in the air, and it shows Mitchell also being thrown from the vehicle. The child upon her discharge from the hospital was turned over to her mother or another family member.
The police in an additional report filed Thursday reported when the rental car company that owns the Jeep wanted to claim it, officers found a bag containing 3 ounces of marijuana near the rear driver's side window.
The police reported they also had found Mitchell to be in possession of pills.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
