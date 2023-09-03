The Pulaski Township Fall Festival is making a return this Saturday.
“We’re trying to bring the whole community together,” said festival committee member Sharon Mast, who moved to the township in 2019. “We’ll have kids’ activities. Come set up a booth and sell some things. It’s an opportunity to get to know our neighbors.”
The fall festival will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. at the River Valley Community Resource Center, which is the former Pulaski Elementary School at 320 Shenango St. Events are free and will be held outdoors.
“It was held in past years and then it resolved,” said Zenoviya Goodge, who with her husband, Joe, own the community center. “It seems like people are so disconnected anymore. We want to bring people back together. It seems like it’s been so hard to do after COVID.”
The festival will include a car show, bike decorating and pet costume contests, blessing of the animals, music, food and more.
The activities will start at 1 p.m.with the Boy Scouts doing the flag-raising. Wilmington Elementary School third-grader Violet Horodyski will sing the “National Anthem.”
A bike decorating contest for all ages will follow. The winner will receive a $25 Walmart gift card, said festival committee member Lisa Carna.
“Anybody who has a bike is welcome, even adults,” Goodge said. “You don’t have to follow any rules; just use your imagination.”
Prizes will be awarded for most creative, most decorations and bicycle that looks most like its rider.
As part of the event, Pulaski Police will talk about bicycle safety.
At 2 p.m., a pet costume competition will be held. The winner will receive a $25 gift certificate from PetSmart and all dogs will receive treat bags.
Father Mykola Zomchak with Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown will conduct a blessing of the animals at 3 p.m.
“People can bring any type of animal they want as long as it’s not aggressive,” Goodge said.
Retired teacher and nearly lifelong resident Ruth Fletcher will talk about the history of Pulaski Township and New Bedford at 4:30 p.m.
From 5 to 7 p.m., dinner featuring perogies, stuffed cabbage, chicken Kiev, tossed salad, cake and a drink will be served. Dinners must be pre-ordered on the River Valley website, www.rivervalleycomplex.com/events, or by calling 724-652-6183.
Musical performances will include the Eintracht Kinderchor at 3 p.m., Eintracht Maennerchor at 3:30, resident Lauren McAnallen at 5 and the Lawrence County Brass Band at 7.
The Boy Scouts will host children’s games including Pick a Ducky, Knock Down Cans, bean bag toss and pumpkin bowling.
Among the roughly 15 vendors expected will be Carna with Paparazzi Jewelry, Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, RADA Kitchen Store, Bena Byler’s Amish glazed doughnuts, Raychel Heim with Scentsy, Laura Asseff with Mary Kay cosmetics and Allyson Wike with Wolf’s Scents.
Pulaski Presbyterian Church will have food available throughout the day.
