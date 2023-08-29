Residents in one Pulaski Township neighborhood are having fun with one of eight concrete islands recently installed as part of a $5.25 million overhaul of state Route 422.
They have decorated the island at the Pine Glenn Road intersection with rock art, pinwheels and a plant. The decorations will change with the seasons.
“If you drive 422 in the mornings, it puts a smile on their faces,” said Pine Glenn resident Sharon Mast. “It puts a smile on my face and the entire community has been a part of it.”
The project actually began after Mast moved to the township from Oil City in 2019, when the island wasn’t paved.
“The grass was always high out there,” the 72-year-old said. “I would mow the island. Everyone was so friendly, waving or stopping to chit chat.”
She started by putting up a flag; the response was positive and the project grew.
“At Christmas, we put up a Christmas tree and neighbors would come down and add ornaments,” said Mast, the retired manager of a domestic violence shelter. “It became such a community thing.”
When the state installed paved islands at intersections as part of improving Route 422 from State Line Road in Pulaski Township to Harbor Village Drive in Mahoning Township, Mast had to remove everything.
PennDOT built the islands to better direct motorists turning from Route 422 onto the side roads, said Steve Cowan, the department’s press officer in Pittsburgh.
Mast learned it was okay to decorate the concrete island as long as it’s not a hazardous distraction and the items would break away if hit by a motorist.
With the concrete cured, the trinkets returned.
“What’s amazing is people will stop (to add more),” said neighbor Marcia Sotiriou.
Nothing’s ever been vandalized or stolen.
“I started with things from Dollar Tree but have upgraded to nicer things,” Mast said.
She also collects flat stones along Lake Erie for painting and cleans them in her dishwasher.
The decorations are beginning to overtake her garage, so Sotiriou has offered space in her pole barn.
“I have boxes of flat stones and we must have at least 20 spinners (pinwheels),” Mast said.
As for the highway project, it remains scheduled for completion by the end of the year, Cowan said. The project has involved milling and resurfacing, joint repair, drainage upgrades, new guard rails, sign upgrades and signal improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.