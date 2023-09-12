During Monday’s Pulaski Township supervisors meeting, resident Brian Main complained about the condition of Marr Road.
“When is Marr Road going to be paved or fixed,” Main asked supervisors. “It keeps getting narrower and narrower.”
Supervisor Chairman Keith Stowe said Marr Road is the former U.S. Route 422.
“If you go up there and start digging to widen it, you run into 6 to 8 inches of concrete slabs,” Stowe said. “It costs $1 million a mile to blacktop a highway and we get $2 million a year (from the tax base) for this township. We’re not blacktopping two miles of road and shutting down the police department (and other services).”
Approximately $175,000 was included in the 2023 budget for road maintenance, said township secretary/treasurer Megan Allison. The township received $182,092 in liquid fuels money from the state and $26,160 in state turn-back funds.
Turn-back funds are dollars that go to the township to cover costs associated with maintaining a former state roadway at a rate of $4,000 a mile.
Supervisor Kelly Smith said they tried to widen the Marr Road with blacktop and did so by 24 inches in certain areas.
“We tar and chip to preserve it,” Smith said. “It makes the road last longer. I would love to blacktop it if we could come up a grant. To do it right will probably cost $500,000 a mile.”
Main, who lives on Marr Road, expressed concern for motorists’ safety.
“That road is crumbled to the point where they can’t pass each other,” he said. “Someone is going to get seriously hurt.”
In other matters, supervisors agreed not to file a claim with its insurance provider for damage done to a police cruiser to avoid a premium increase. The board voted to pay for damage to the rear of the car up to $10,000. The township will get damage estimates for the 2021 cruiser, which cost $45,000 when purchased.
Lt. Chad Adams, township officer in charge, said the damage occurred when an officer was attacked by a nest of bees while at a home.
“He ran to the car and the lady had come home and he didn’t realize she parked so close and (he) hit the mirror to her car,” Adams said.
The cruiser remains in use.
Supervisors also:
•Amended the zoning ordinance to allow for horses in residential areas with a minimum four acres. The township had required 10 acres. The change was prompted after an Amish couple needed permission to build a barn on their four acres at 987 N. Valley Road.
•Contributed an estimated $10,080 to its employee pension fund and $6,366 to the police pension fund for 2024.
•Purchased 100 tons of anti-skid from Slippery Rock Material for $17.75 a ton delivered and 600 tons of road salt from Cargill at $73 a ton.
•Approved park rentals for Oct. 15 and 29.
• Set trick-or-treat for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
•Reported that $18,886 was taken from the equipment fund to pay for a high-end part on the chipper.
•Purchased a clam bucket for the backhoe for $5,000 from Russell Standard. The bucket will allow workers to lift downed trees off the road without having to cut them up first. Smith abstained; he works for Russell Standard.
